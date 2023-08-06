Indianhead Car Show rolls into Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Hundreds of cars were on display in Chippewa Falls Sunday at the largest car show in western Wisconsin.
Over 700 antique, collector, and custom cars parked in the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds for the 49th annual Indianhead Car Show and Swap Meet. Enthusiasts brought cars, motorcycles and more to sell or display. There were also plenty of vendors selling car parts and more.
Christopher Rizzo of Chippewa Falls displayed a 1972 Chevelle SS on Sunday. He said the show is a good way to connect with people and share the hobby.
"Just being able to share the car with other people, I know a lot of people really enjoy classic cars," Rizzo said. "We're going to slowly become enthusiasts of it ourselves."
The show also included cash drawings and other prizes for the top 500 display cars. According to show's website, proceeds go to charities. Some recipients in the past include the Chippewa Foundation, Bob's House for Dogs, and the Eau Claire County Humane Association.