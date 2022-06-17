Infinity to release Rainbow Rose to support local families overcome infertility

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local wine inspired by grief, loss and hope is back again for the third year.
Infinity Beverages announced the release of this year's Rainbow Rose. The owners were inspired to create this wine by their daughter who is a rainbow baby — a rainbow baby being a baby born after a miscarriage.
All proceeds of the wine will go to supporting families in the Chippewa Valley overcoming infertility. They say so far in the two years they have released it, they have raised more than $15,000.
Rainbow Rose will be available to buy Tuesday, July 5.