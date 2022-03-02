International Women's Day comes early at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - International Women's Day is March 8, but UW-Eau Claire is celebrating a little early.
On Wednesday, Dr. Rose-Marie Avin, Director of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies, hosted Dr. Fawzia Afzal Khan, an author born in Pakistan, to bring a global perspective to the University's Women's Day presentation.
She spoke about economic injustices facing women in the global south, and mass resistance to those disparities.
Dr. Avin said that for her, International Women's Day is about bringing awareness to these parts of the world that are often invisible in the U.S. Although, she said there's work to be done here as well.
"We need to recognize women have come a long way, but there are some important injustices that they are facing today and that the fight continues," Dr. Avin said.
She mentioned that poverty has increased in the Chippewa Valley since the pandemic, and that women are likely disproportionately affected because of the wage gap.
She suggested supporting Western Dairyland in Eau Claire, who help women in rural areas start their own businesses.