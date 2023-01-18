 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday......
...Heavy Snow Likely...

.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8
inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts
expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will
turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph
are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the
Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

The world's oldest person, a French nun, dies at 118

Sister Andre, the world's oldest known person, died on January 17.

 Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

French nun Sister André, the world's oldest known person, died on Tuesday at the age of 118 in the southern city of Toulon.

The city's mayor, Hubert Falco, announced the news of her death on Twitter, writing that "it is with immense sadness and emotion that I learnt tonight of the passing of the world's oldest person #SisterAndré."

The nun's spokesman, David Tavella, said she died on Tuesday at 2 a.m. local time and lived near Toulon. "There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it is freedom," Tavella said.

Born as Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, Sister André dedicated most of her life to religious service, according to a statement released by Guinness in April 2022.

Before becoming a Catholic nun, she looked after children during World War II and then spent 28 years caring for orphans and elderly people at a hospital.

She was also the oldest nun to ever live, according to Guinness.

When she turned 118 in 2022, the nun received a handwritten birthday note from French President Emmanuel Macron -- the 18th French president of her lifetime. There have also been 10 different Popes presiding over the Catholic Church since she was born.

She became the world's eldest following the death of Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman previously certified as the world's oldest person, who died at the age of 119 on April 19.

The title of the oldest person ever recorded also belongs to a French woman. Born on February 21, 1875, Jeanne Louise Calment's life spanned 122 years and 164 days, according to the Guinness World Records statement.

