Investigation underway after Bayfield Police Officer allegedly struck pedestrian

BAYFIELD COUNTY (WQOW) - An investigation is underway after a man died following a traffic accident in Bayfield County.
The Ashland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, that they say was between a pedestrian and Bayfield City Police Officer driving their squad car.
Officials did not give details about the circumstances of the crash, but said it happened on State Highway 13 at W. Bresette Hill Road in the township of Russell Wednesday night.
The deceased is identified as Anthony J. Gardner of Red Cliff. The Ashland Sheriff's Office said the Bayfield officer is "said to be" Lane Koltermann.
The incident is under investigation with Wisconsin State Patrol assisting.