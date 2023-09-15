Investigation underway after man found dead in Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - An investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in Burnett County this week.
According to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in Thursday from someone who believed they found a deceased person.
The person, identified as 49-year-old Shawn M. Songetay of Danbury, was located on the riverbank by the bridge on the Gandy Dancer Trail in Swiss Township.
Officials said the case is under investigation and no other details are being released at this time.