Irvine Park petting zoo opens for the season in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- It is opening weekend for the Irvine Park petting zoo in Chippewa Falls.
The Red Barn Petting Zoo was open Saturday and is open all summer. Visitors can pet farm animals, like goats and horses, and feed them out of their hands for a quarter.
Parkgoers said it is a fun option for the whole family.
"It's nice too that it's a free option, a lot of times its really hard to find options like that around here," parkgoers Kendra and Lexara said. "25 cents to feed them if you want to, otherwise you can just walk through and pet them and that's awesome."
Entrance to Irvine Park and the petting zoo is free but they do accept donations. The petting zoo is open daily through Labor Day.
Irvine Park also has other animals to visit, like tigers, bears, and bison. Those are all safe behind a wall or fence.