'It meant a lot': Fall Creek woman gets her final wish to pet a horse

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A touching moment for a family Tuesday at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire as a dying patient received her final wish.
Brenda Egbert from Fall Creek was admitted to the hospital for cardiac arrest two weeks ago. She's been battling kidney and liver disease for awhile.
One of her last wishes was to be able to pet a horse one last time.
Brenda's son Zach made a call to a friend of the family to try and make that happen and her wish came true.
"Pretty amazing. It meant a lot. Not just for my mom but for us too. Just to have this day in our memories forever. That we did all we could. She even got to feed him," said the family of Brenda Egbert.
"It is a little unusual to bring a horse to the hospital but I feel happy I could fulfill that desire of Zach to have his mom see and pet a horse before she passes on," said horse owner Gail Tasch.
The family said they were surprised how many people knew or were impacted by Brenda. News 18 wishes Brenda and her family peace during this sad time.