Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 300 PM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 777.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
777.0 feet on 09/10/1938.

&&

'It really impacted us': Elk Mound students observe drunk driving simulation, learn about dangers

  • Updated
  • 0
Car crash sim
Sam Fristed

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Elk Mound students got a graphic lesson Friday: what could happen if they drink and drive on prom night.

The students looked on at a scene unfolding before them, a fatal car crash as a result of drunk driving. One victim leaves in a helicopter. Another in an ambulance. Somber music begins to play as a hearse pulls in.

The simulation was organized by Mayo Clinic and local first responders. The goal was to make students understand the consequences of drinking and driving.

"You don't want shock and fear factor, but you want reality to set in. You want kids to see this and think this really could happen to me," said Mayo Clinic Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator Joni Gilles.

High schoolers were used as actors. Wearing a formal dress, one said the simulation hit home.

"It was honestly kind of scary and like really surreal. It just put everything into perspective like it really impacted us," said actor Carly Mohr.

The simulation continued indoors with a guest speaker. Students got emotional where he shared his story of drunk driving and killing two people.

It's only a simulation but the message was clear: this could happen to you if you drink and drive.

The event is timely because Elk Mound is having its prom this weekend.

This is one of many simulations that will be held in the Chippewa Valley over the next few weeks. Eau Claire North and Memorial will each be having their own simulation in the coming weeks.

