'It really impacted us': Elk Mound students observe drunk driving simulation, learn about dangers

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Elk Mound students got a graphic lesson Friday: what could happen if they drink and drive on prom night.
The students looked on at a scene unfolding before them, a fatal car crash as a result of drunk driving. One victim leaves in a helicopter. Another in an ambulance. Somber music begins to play as a hearse pulls in.
The simulation was organized by Mayo Clinic and local first responders. The goal was to make students understand the consequences of drinking and driving.
"You don't want shock and fear factor, but you want reality to set in. You want kids to see this and think this really could happen to me," said Mayo Clinic Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator Joni Gilles.
High schoolers were used as actors. Wearing a formal dress, one said the simulation hit home.
"It was honestly kind of scary and like really surreal. It just put everything into perspective like it really impacted us," said actor Carly Mohr.
The simulation continued indoors with a guest speaker. Students got emotional where he shared his story of drunk driving and killing two people.
It's only a simulation but the message was clear: this could happen to you if you drink and drive.
The event is timely because Elk Mound is having its prom this weekend.
This is one of many simulations that will be held in the Chippewa Valley over the next few weeks. Eau Claire North and Memorial will each be having their own simulation in the coming weeks.