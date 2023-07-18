'It's been crazy': Menomonie's Mullet Boy back for more

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may recognize Menomonie's famous Mullet Boy. He has had quite the journey this past year and he's back for more.
Fourth grader Emmitt Bailey won last year's USA Kids Mullet Championships and he said it's been a whirlwind since then. With more than 2,000 Facebook followers, he's gotten to meet stars, make appearances at games from the Wilds to the Brewers and Express, has been on Fox and Friends, and most recently he took the stage at Rockfest.
Needless to say, Bailey said he's enjoying life as Mullet Boy.
"[It's] been crazy," Bailey said. "We've gotten to do quite a few once-in-a-lifetime things."
He said it started when he grew his hair out during the pandemic, and he never imagined how far he'd come. Last year he used his prize money to buy a go-kart, and now races at tracks around the Valley. This year, if he wins, he wants to use the money to help another kid get into racing.
All proceeds from the USA Mullet Championships are going to Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors. Round 2 starts on Thursday; click here to cast your vote.