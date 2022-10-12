Jackson County man, family sentenced in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

Washington D.C. (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man and his family were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Joshua Munn, from Melrose, and four of his family members pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charge 'violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.'
Court documents include security camera images that the FBI says show Munn crawling through a broken window into the Capitol. The FBI says Munn told someone on Facebook he may have broken a few windows to get in, but did not damage anything inside. The FBI says Munn and his family were in the Capitol for nearly an hour.
Wednesday Joshua, Kristi , Thomas, Dawn, and Kayli Munn were placed on probation for three years with home detention, and each was ordered to pay $500 restitution. Thomas and Dawn Munn were also ordered to serve intermittent confinement.