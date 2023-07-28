Jackson County man who died in Korean War has remains identified; will be laid to rest in August

(WQOW) - The remains of an Alma Center man who fought in the Korean War is coming back to western Wisconsin seven decades after his death.
Army Cpl. Donald “Donny” L. DuPont was 22 when he was killed in late 1950. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said in a press release Friday that DePont was reported missing in action during battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
In 2018, following the summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, 55 boxes were turned over. DPAA said those boxes were purported to contain remains of American service members killed in the Korean War.
DPAA said DuPont's remains were identified using anthropological and isotope analysis, as well as mitochondrial DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis. He was officially accounted for in January.
DuPont will be buried on August 23 in Fairchild. His name is recorded on the American Battle Monument Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.