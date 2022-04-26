Jacobsons Ace Hardware giving out free "Purple For Lily" lightbulbs

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Jacobsons Ace Hardware in Chippewa Falls is doing their part to help light up Chippewa Falls with purple for Lily Peters.
Related: Juvenile arrested in murder case of Lily Peters
Joel Jacobson, owner of Jacobsons Ace Hardware, said anyone is welcome to stop by and get a free purple lightbulb in honor of Lily.
As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens had already grabbed lights for them or their neighbors, and Jacobson said the downtown location was cleaned out and restocked in a matter of hours.
Christena Hill, manager of the Wissota location, said they just want to show support. That message has been well-received from people who say the whole community is impacted.
"I've got granddaughters...one in particular is right at that same age as Lily and it kind of touches my heart," said Gary McCall, who was at Jacobsons getting lightbulbs for his home and his place of work. "Lily deserves peace."
"I will put it in my porchlight to hopefully bring a little peace to her," said Jonathan Patterson, another Chippewa Falls man who stopped by for a lightbulb. "Breaks my heart. I have a little boy, too, so it's tough."
Jacobsons started the day with 400 light bulbs up for grabs, and they ran out of those after just a couple hours.
Hill said that they're planning on getting more bulbs in over the next few days.