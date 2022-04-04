Jail Administrator joins race for Eau Claire County Sheriff

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The race for Eau Claire County Sheriff is heating up, with another candidate joining the race.
Eau Claire County Sheriff's Captain and Jail Administrator Dave Riewestahl announced his campaign Monday. He's been with the sheriff's office since 2007, in a variety of roles, including correctional officer, deputy, and patrol sergeant. He has also served as a training officer, crisis negotiator, and SWAT team member.
Riewestahl is running as a Democrat.
That means he will face Jail Sergeant Kevin Otto in the August primary.
Detective Don Henning is also on the race, on the Republican ticket.
The general election is in November.