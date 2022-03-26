 Skip to main content
Jeff Smith announces re-election bid for state senate

Jeff Smith

Jeff Smith at re-election event

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - State Senator Jeff Smith announced his bid for re-election Saturday in Eau Claire.

Smith kicked off his campaign for a second term surrounded by dozens of supporters at the Eau Claire County Democratic Party office.

Smith said priorities during a possible second term would include advocating for supporting public schools, campaign finance reform, and fair maps.

"I didn't run four years ago to be a one-term senator," Smith said. "My plan, of course, was hopefully to help us get fair maps and that may not happen but I feel a responsibility to continue to serve my constituency."

The state's legislative maps are being rewritten due to a decision reached by the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. 

Smith has represented Senate District 31 since 2018 and previously served in the state assembly.

