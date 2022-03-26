Jeff Smith announces re-election bid for state senate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - State Senator Jeff Smith announced his bid for re-election Saturday in Eau Claire.
Smith kicked off his campaign for a second term surrounded by dozens of supporters at the Eau Claire County Democratic Party office.
Smith said priorities during a possible second term would include advocating for supporting public schools, campaign finance reform, and fair maps.
"I didn't run four years ago to be a one-term senator," Smith said. "My plan, of course, was hopefully to help us get fair maps and that may not happen but I feel a responsibility to continue to serve my constituency."
The state's legislative maps are being rewritten due to a decision reached by the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Smith has represented Senate District 31 since 2018 and previously served in the state assembly.