Jiffy Lube in Lake Hallie hosting diaper drive for Feed My People

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - An area service center is helping struggling parents get a much-needed household item.
"Having businesses like Jiffy Lube find creative ways to find household necessities for families, especially diapers, goes such a long way to helping our local community," said Jeremy Gilbert, corporate giving specialist of Feed My People.
Throughout the month of September, Jiffy Lube in Lake Hallie is hosting a diaper drive for Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.
As an incentive, if you drop off diapers of any size, you'll receive $20 off any oil change.
Although Feed My People's main priority is addressing hunger issues, many of those they serve need help acquiring other items as well, like diapers.
As a father himself, Jiffy's general manager understands how expensive they can be.
"I don't have any (children) in diapers at the moment, however, I did take care of some that were. We were spending over $100 every week for diapers to care for them so that had a big impact on everything that we dealt with," said Matthew Lewis, store manager of Jiffy Lube in Lake Hallie.
Feed My People would also appreciate donations of baby wipes, blankets, and teething toys for the drive.
Jiffy Lube is located at 12544 30th Ave, Lake Hallie, WI 54729.
That location's number is 715-861-5688.