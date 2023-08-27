Jill Biden to visit Madison this week, to highlight cancer efforts and education

MADISON (WKOW) -- First Lady Jill Biden is expected to visit Madison next week.
The White House said in a release she will arrive in Madison on Thursday, August 31, flying into the Dane County Regional Airport.
As part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, the First Lady will participate in a tour and listening session with Senator Tammy Baldwin to highlight the importance of early detection and improving access to cancer screenings.
Then, as part of a series of back-to-school events, the First Lady will deliver remarks at an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers.
In the evening, the First Lady will attend and deliver remarks at a political finance event with Senator Baldwin.
Ahead of her visit to Madison, the First Lady will be making stops in Indiana and Illinois.