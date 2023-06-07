Joint Finance Committee recommends approving funds for UWEC's Science Hall, Stout's Heritage Hall

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The UW-System requested state funding for numerous projects but nine of them, including UW-Madison and UW-La Crosse, got zero dollars.
However, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout crossed a major hurdle in their fight for funding.
Wisconsin's Joint Finance Committee recommended approving funding for the completion of UW-Eau Claire's new Science and Health Sciences Building. It would replace Phillips Hall. It would cost about $231 million.
UWEC Science Building Committee Chairman Michael Carney is excited about the approval.
"For us, it's finally some light at the end of the tunnel. We've always been wondering is this going to make it into the state budget? It is a huge ask of the state of Wisconsin," he said.
The Committee also approved funding for the renovation of UW-Stout's Heritage Hall. It would create additional classrooms and labs for students.
The estimated cost is around $138 million.
The funding for both university projects comes from Governor Ever's budget proposal. It still needs to be approved by the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly before Governor Evers can sign it.