Judge grants release from supervision for double-murder convict

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The man convicted in one of Eau Claire's most notorious murder cases finally succeeded Friday in his attempt to be released from all supervision.
Cher Cha Moua shot and killed his wife and teenaged daughter in 1998. He was found not guilty by insanity, and spent years in a mental institution.
Friday Judge Jon Theisen granted Moua's petition to drop the conditions of his supervision.
Testimony indicated Moua has not required psychotropic medications since 2013, has not received mental health counseling for three to four years, and doctors have found him to be mentally stable. Moua is retired, and lives in Altoona.