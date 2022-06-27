June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month; local nonprofit shares the signs

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and a local nonprofit is sharing what you should look out for.
Advocates with the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls say elder abuse can be physical, emotional, sexual, or financial. It can also take the form of intentional or unintentional neglect.
Abuse to an older person can happen in a nursing home, a loved one's home, and even their own home.
Signs of abuse include neglect, like if your loved one appears unclean or underfed. You should also check if they appear to be over or undermedicated.
"Some of the most common ones are if you notice if they're more isolated or withdrawn from their family and their friends, unexplained injuries or scarring that's going on, recent financial changes in their banking or spending patterns," said Krista Holler with the Family Support Center.
If you suspect your elderly loved one might be experiencing abuse, you can report it to the police. If you don't feel comfortable doing that, advocates say you can call the family support center's 24-hour crisis line at (715) 723-1138 or 1-800-400-7020