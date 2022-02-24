Jury finds area man guilty of child sexual assault

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A jury returned verdicts Thursday evening in the sexual assault trial of a Colfax man.
After five hours of deliberations, the Dunn County jury found Jeffrey McCulloch guilty of five charges, including sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of a child.
A woman came forward in 2020, to report that McCulloch had sexually assaulted her when she was a child. She said the attacks started when she was seven, and continued through her entire childhood.
McCulloch will be sentenced on May 3.