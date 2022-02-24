 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury finds area man guilty of child sexual assault

  • 0
jeffrey mcculloch

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A jury returned verdicts Thursday evening in the sexual assault trial of a Colfax man.

After five hours of deliberations, the Dunn County jury found Jeffrey McCulloch guilty of five charges, including sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of a child.

A woman came forward in 2020, to report that McCulloch had sexually assaulted her when she was a child. She said the attacks started when she was seven, and continued through her entire childhood.

McCulloch will be sentenced on May 3.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags