Jury reaches verdicts in case of 34-point buck

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for two of the Eau Claire men accused of illegally killing a massive, 34-point buck.
After a two day trial a jury Thursday found Alex and Dion Laffey 'not guilty' of shining deer and hunting before hours.
Before the trial began Dion Laffey pleaded no contest to failing to register a deer. He was fined $387, and lost hunting and fishing privileges for one year.
The huge buck was shot opening day of the November 2020 gun-deer season, between Fall Creek and Brackett. DNR wardens said the men shot the buck illegally using a light from a vehicle about a half hour before legal shooting hours.
But defense attorney Matt Krische says, using the men's cell phones, he was able to show that everything happened during legal hunting hours. He says as a result of the verdicts, the deer will be returned to the Laffey's.
A third man, Eugene Heisler, returns to court in May on two charges of failing to register deer.