Keeping pets calm this 4th of July

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Although you might enjoy fireworks this 4th of July weekend, your furry friends may not.
Shelley Janke with the Eau Claire County Humane Association says they see an increase in animal runaways every year around the 4th of July.
Janke said pet runaways are common during the holiday due to anxiety from firework blasts, large crowds, and owners being away from home for a long period of time. She advises pet owners use caution and plan ahead to make sure their pets feel comfortable during the festivities.
"Just know that you need to put a little better emphasis on your pet care during the holidays. We always tell people to know your pets, advocate for them and know if they are going to become anxious. Have a plan in place so you can make sure that their weekend is as comfortable as yours," said Janke.
Ways to keep your pet calm this weekend include providing them with a safe space in your home where they feel comfortable, and supplying them with long lasting treats and toys.
Janke adds if your pet happens to run away, you should contact your local shelter immediately.