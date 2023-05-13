Kicking off summer with Altoona's River Prairie Fest

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A celebration of art in different forms was held at River Prairie Plaza in Altoona on Saturday.
That's at River Prairie Fest, an annual festival held in River Prairie Park that organizers said brings art and family together.
There was an artist's market featuring 45 different vendors, selling anything from ceramics to paintings to gemstones.
There was also a singing contest, food trucks, a cribbage competition, a scavenger hunt, and yoga.
"I just think it's a great event, and I think that the fact we have such great local support, and we have so many things that are free to the community, and to the kids," said Brenda Knutson, marketing manager at Prevail Bank. "I think it's really a testament to the area."
Knutson said this kicks off the summer events at River Prairie Park.
There were also features focused on kids, such as face-painting, bubble science, and a rubber ducky race down the creek.
"It's a really good opportunity we have," said Brady Isaacson, a local parent. "A lot of our friends have friends who we have all met down here, and this is a good opportunity to get all together."
"Yeah, we don't get to see them a lot so, when there's something family-friendly, we're on it," said Brady's wife, Becky Isaacson.
Some of the summer events for River Prairie include the "Rock'n on the River" concert series, which is every Wednesday night beginning on June 14, along with the "Kickin' it Country" series on Monday nights starting on June 12th.