Kids get first look as 'Hot Air Affair' takes to the skies this weekend

HUDSON (WQOW) - The 'Hot Air Affair' is happening in Hudson this weekend, when more than 30 balloonists from all over the country will be gathering to take to the skies.
"Saturday morning when the launch happens, and you come out to the field and you hear all the inflator fans and you see the bright eyes, wide eyes of the little kids," said Carla Timmerman, director of the Hudson Hot Air Affair. "Just the sounds and the sights and the colors of the balloons against the white snow are absolutely gorgeous."
Timmerman describes it as if it's magical. While "experience the magic" is the theme this year, her description stems from the lasting impact it had on her own life.
"34 years ago, I was here during hot air affair, and I flew with the international peace garden balloon," She said, and she's been a balloonist ever since.
For her, the magic hasn't changed but there are a few new features at Hot Air Affair this year.
"One of the different things we have this year is the painted balloons. The Charlie Markert painted balloons [from] before when all the technology was involved in modern balloon-making," she said.
"My dad started painting balloons in the late 70s," said Tim Market, son of balloon painter Charlie Market. "He's the only artist in the world who has painted on hot air balloons. He's done about 50 major projects. This was his last one."
Tim is in Hudson to carry on his balloon-painting dad's legacy.
"I just grew up doing it as a teenager. Pulling the balloons out. Stretching them out so we can paint them. And then flying the balloons. So, I've done it all my life," he said.
While the balloons deal with frigid temps outside, Willow River elementary students prepared for a hot air experience inside.
Glenn O'Connell has been piloting balloons for nearly four decades. He said what he is sharing with his students is the same passing of knowledge he shares with his passengers.
"It is kinda exciting always to discuss very briefly the history of hot air ballooning, all the way back to 1783 and bringing it forward to the present," he said. "As we go up in school ages, I can get a little bit more technical. There's a lot of cool physics that goes into flying a balloon."
O'Connell calls the balloon students gathered in an average size — big enough to fill with 105,000 basketballs. Judging by the reactions from students, it's larger than life.
"I always like the kids entering the balloon," O'Connell said. "They see the balloon kind-of inflated as they come through, but they have no idea what they are going to see on the inside. And just to see their faces just light up with the smiles, and the 'oh my god.'"
If you'd like to experience the magic this weekend for yourself, first launch is Saturday morning at 7:35.
For more details, click here.