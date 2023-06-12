Kids go behind the scenes at Irvine Park for 'Zoo Camp'

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It will be a week of learning and fun for kids at Irvine Park's Junior Zoo Camp.
Throughout the week kids will be learning what duties and roles a zookeeper performs. This includes habitat maintenance, designing enclosures and getting a behind scenes look at how a zoo operates.
Kids will participate in activities where they will collect stamps for their zoo passport and bingo card. Because the program is unique — the event fills up quickly. The program will return next month but registration is already full.
"Very positive, usually registration is done within a couple days, even a day. Everyone really loves this community and has been waiting for a program like this for a little while," Chippewa Falls Recreation Supervisor Jack Haye said.
This is the second year of the program and around 80 kids are participating. The camp also serves as a contest. At the end of the week kids use their camp skills to design and vote on a new lemur enclosure.
Haye hopes the program will get kids interested in zookeeping.