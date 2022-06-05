Kids learn how to bike safely on the roads at Altoona Police Department's Bike Rodeo

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Some young bikers braved Sunday's rain for the Altoona Police Department's third annual Bike Rodeo.
The safety event is a collaboration between the Altoona Police Department, The Altoona Fire Department, and the city.
Roy Atkinson, assistant city administrator, said a lot of kids bike on sidewalks, but the police wanted to ensure they were prepared for any situation biking on roadways.
"There are a lot of kids that are out riding. We wanted to provide an event like this to highlight ways for them to continue to be safe," Atkinson said. "So in our course we have cones that simulate potential obstacles, we have a vehicle parked out there, so how do you navigate a vehicle as you're riding?"
"You weave through the cones here and then you turn that way and then, when you get there, if a car opened its door when you're right next to it, so you don't get hit." said Landon, one biker on the course as he reflected on what he'd been practicing. "And to stop at stop signs."
Riders also learned hand signals, such as indicating they were making a turn. Kids were shown examples of red flags on a bike that signal a dangerous ride, such as a loose chain, or disconnected breaks.
Additionally anyone who completed the course could enter a raffle for one of two new bikes, donated by Island Parkside and Target.