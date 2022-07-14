Kleefisch raises $7 million for Wisconsin governor's race

(WQOW) - Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has reportedly raised more than $7 million since entering the race for Wisconsin's top office.
In a press release from her team Thursday morning they report that Kleefisch's campaign has pulled financial support from all of Wisconsin's 72 counties.
Her gain of $3.6 million since the last fundraising report exceeds former Governor Scott Walker's fundraising report from the same point of the race in 2010.
Earlier this week we reported that Gov. Tony Evers reported raising more than $10 million.
Kleefisch's Republican challenger, Tim Michels has until Friday to report his fundraising totals.