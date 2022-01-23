L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library launches podcast

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local artists, makers, and creatives are babbling on with a new podcast from an area library.
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library's first podcast, Dabble Babble, premiered in early January.
Library workers said the podcast featuring local creatives arose from a need for fresh programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As a coordinator, I have programming, and I no longer had programming for my customers so I had to figure out something else to work on. Podcasting was a big hit at the time, especially when COVID hit," said L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library reference and makerspace coordinator Bradley Lindstrom.
The Dabble Babble podcast is a part of library programming for the Dabble Box Makerspace, a DIY multipurpose center featuring art and technology like 3D printing.
To listen to the first three episodes of Dabble Babble, click here.