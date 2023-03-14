Lake Hallie bridge repair, needed after logging truck crash, scheduled for summer

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - We are getting a better idea of when a well-traveled bridge in Lake Hallie will be repaired.
As we've reported, one lane of the Highway 124 bridge over Highway 53 in Lake Hallie remains closed after a logging truck hit a bottom girder last month. The Wisconsin DOT said that stretch of highway sees nearly 13,000 vehicles every day.
The DOT estimates it will remain down to one lane until late summer. DOT officials said repairs will begin once the project finds a bidder to do the work.
"The intent and purpose of this project is just to replace that damaged outside beam or girder that's there so it will be a pretty minimal type work. We just need to establish what it's going to take to entail that and manage traffic at the same time and then get that replaced just in that area," DOT Manager Tara Weiss said.
Weiss said the earliest the repairs will be started is June or July.
She also said a realistic timeframe for repairs to be complete would be late August.
The DOT said it does not yet know the cost of the repairs.