Lake Hallie intends to pursue referendum for road improvement projects

Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The Village of Lake Hallie intends to pursue asking its residents for helping funding road improvement projects, in the form of a referendum.

Tuesday night, the Lake Hallie Village Board met to discuss if they should place a referendum question on the April Ballot.

The board decided to move forward with filing intent to go for a referendum, which they have to do by January 24. The board said in the meantime they will work on the language of the referendum question. They also said they will likely ask for $800,000 a year for an open-ended time period.

News 18 spoke with the Lake Hallie Public Works Supervisor, who said a few of the top priority roads are 30th and 40th avenues, as well as 117th Street. 

