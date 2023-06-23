Lake Hallie Police searching for missing 16-year-old

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Police in Lake Hallie are asking for the public's help in finding a teen who hasn't been seen in eight weeks.
Lake Hallie Police posted to social media on April 28 seeking the public's help in finding 16-year-old Faith Hager. A detective told News 18 she is considered a willing runaway, and they have "no reason to believe she is in danger."
Police posted again this week saying "we have not received any new leads on this case and are still requesting assistance from the public."
Faith is described as 5'2, 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you see her or know her whereabouts, you are encouraged to call your local police department or Lake Hallie police at 715-726-2666. You can also make an anonymous tip with Chippewa County Crime Stoppers.