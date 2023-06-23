 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Lake Hallie Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Faith Hager
Lake Hallie Police Department

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Police in Lake Hallie are asking for the public's help in finding a teen who hasn't been seen in eight weeks. 

Lake Hallie Police posted to social media on April 28 seeking the public's help in finding 16-year-old Faith Hager. A detective told News 18 she is considered a willing runaway, and they have "no reason to believe she is in danger."

Police posted again this week saying "we have not received any new leads on this case and are still requesting assistance from the public." 

Faith is described as 5'2, 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you see her or know her whereabouts, you are encouraged to call your local police department or Lake Hallie police at 715-726-2666. You can also make an anonymous tip with Chippewa County Crime Stoppers. 

