Lake Hallie Village Board passes ordinances restricting loitering, living in cars

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - On Wednesday, The Lake Hallie Village Board voted on two ordinances that will affect people experiencing homelessness.
Now, loitering and living in vehicles is a ticketable offense in Lake Hallie.
Police Chief Edward Orgon told News 18 the ordinances come with a rise in complaints over the past year, especially about panhandling at the businesses along Commercial Boulevard.
Chief Orgon said tickets can be given after 24 hours in one place, but first offenses will be given a warning and education on nearby resources.
The two ordinances passed unanimously without discussion. No one spoke in Wednesday's public comment period about the ordinances.