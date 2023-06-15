Lake Martha Days underway in Osseo

OSSEO (WQOW) - This weekend is Lake Martha Days in Osseo. The summertime festival celebrates the city's Scandinavian heritage.
Lake Martha Days start Thursday night in Osseo and there are plenty of fun things to do. The festival opened at 6 p.m. with family night. The fun continues Friday night with food and live music.
The festival will also have a carnival with rides and classic fair foods like cotton candy and popcorn. There are even some unique foods like deep fried oreo's and elephant ears, which is a kind of fried dough.
The entire festival is located in downtown.
"I like the fact that it's right in downtown in the middle of town so you know all the businesses are involved and we get a lot of support from the community. And you know just kind of having it downtown so everybody comes together," said Lake Martha Days President Scott Vold.
Saturday has plenty of fun events too. After watching athletes compete in the lutefisk triathlon walk and run event, you can attend the horse pull or classic car show.
The highlight of Saturday is the grand parade which goes down Main Street.
Sunday has a Father's Day pancake breakfast and bean bag toss tournament. The festival concludes on Sunday night.
The festival is free. You can see the entire list of events here.