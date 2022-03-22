Landscapers say thaw out isn't far

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Spring is here, and it's just a matter of time before the ground thaws out.
But local landscapers said, it could still be frozen for the next few weeks.
Nathan Bollinger, the project manager for Green Oasis said it's hard to put a timeline on the thaw.
He added that so far, depending on soil type and property location some spots are nearly fully thawed and some spots still have a few inches to go.
Among soil type and shade on your property many conditions play a role in how quickly the ground thaws, like sunny days and warmer overnight lows.
"The next best thing I would say is soaking rain. You know, we are getting one today, that certainly helps a lot, but those good soaking rains help drive some of that frost out as well," said Bollinger.
Bollinger said this year seems like a typical year for the ground to thaw.
He suggested that gardeners don't jump the gun and plant outdoors and to be patient for Mother Nature to fully escape winter.
You can help warm up your ground by clearing snow piles from your yard to speed up the melting process.