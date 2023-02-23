 Skip to main content
Lane of Highway 29 open again after semi rear-ends plow truck

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A portion of Highway 29 was closed mid Thursday after a scary scene along the Chippewa County highway.

A plow truck was rear-ended by a semi on Highway 29 in Chippewa Falls between US 53 and Seymour Cray Boulevard. 

According to the Chippewa County Highway Department, despite the semi going fast, both drivers walked away from the crash with just bumps and bruises. Highway commissioner Brian Kelley said the collision was so violent the entire load of salt was ejected from the truck.

WisDOT sent an alert just before noon Thursday saying the lane of Highway 29 is open again. 

