Large police presence at N. Grove Street home in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Within the last hour there has been a major police presence in Chippewa Falls near where the body of Lily Peters was discovered Monday.
It is unclear if what is happening at this location is related to Lily's murder. Police on scene would not tell News 18 what is going on, only that there will be a press conference at 6:30 p.m.
News 18 has a reporter near North Grove Street, which is where Lily went missing after leaving her aunt's home the same street Sunday night. Authorities said that was on the 400-block of the street. The address of the house that police went into an hour ago is 422 North Grove Street.
The News 18 reporter on the scene has not seen anyone being arrested, or sitting in the back of a police car. It appears whatever happened here is already over, and police are not in rushing about and there doesn't seem to be any sense of urgency.
News 18 will air the press conference