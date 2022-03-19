Largest-ever Spring Wisconsin Sports Show follows two-year hiatus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thousands stopped by the largest-ever Spring Wisconsin Sports Show, which highlights over 160 businesses, on Saturday.
The three-day event returned from a two-year hiatus and features products for sports enthusiasts like hunters and fishers. The show, held at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, includes retailers, outdoor businesses, and non-profit organizations.
Event coordinator Lisa Gill said the sports show is fun for businesses and families.
"I've been doing this for twelve years and a lot of the vendors have become very close friends so it's just like getting the family back together, seeing them all, and getting everybody out so that we can help support their businesses," Gill said .
Presentations and seminars on subjects like fishing and forestry are hosted by experts from around the state. The 2022 show includes concessions, over $1,000 in door prizes, free admission for kids, and an indoor petting zoo.
The Sports Show's last day is Sunday, March 20. For more information on ticketing and participating businesses, click here.