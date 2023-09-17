Late field goal lifts Falcons over Packers 25-24

ATLANTA, GA (WQOW) - Younghoe Koo's 25-yard field goal with 57 seconds left in the game lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jordan Love tossed three touchdowns for the second straight week, first on a nine-yard pass to rookie Jayden Reed for his first career touchdown grab. Atlanta's Desmond Ridder found Drake London for a touchdown before the end of the first half and Green Bay took a 10-9 lead into the break.
Love connected with Dontayvion Wicks for a 32-yard grab to open the third quarter before finding Reed again at the end of the quarter to take a 24-12 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ridder rushed in for a touchdown to cut the Packers lead to 5. Green Bay struggled to get going offensively in the fourth quarter and Atlanta's offense got back on the field quickly, setting up another good field goal from Koo to cut the lead to two points with eight minutes left.
The Falcons converted on fourth down during the two-minute drill and set up the go-ahead field goal from Koo to take the lead with under a minute to go.
On the final drive, Love failed to complete a pass on four straight downs and a call was reversed to an incomplete pass to Samori Toure on fourth down.
Love finished 14/25 for 151 yards and three touchdowns. AJ Dillon finished with a team-high 55 rushing yards.
The Packers struggled to stop Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 124 yards and added 48 receiving yards. Ridder threw 19/32 for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception, caught by Rasul Douglas.
Green Bay falls to 1-1 and will play at Lambeau Field for the first time this season next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.