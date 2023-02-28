 Skip to main content
...Icy Roads Overnight...

Wet roads from Monday's rain have frozen overnight, leading to
slick spots on untreated surfaces. Ice will be most prevalent on
secondary and untreated roadways that have poor drainage. Be alert
for these icy locations if driving and be prepared to slow down.

Late-night rubber mixing fire at Banbury Place in Eau Claire

banbury rubber fire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - No one is hurt after a late-night tire fire took place at a rubber mixing facility in Eau Claire.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Rescue Facebook page, fire crews were dispatched at 10:40 PM Monday night after reports of a fire in a rubber mixer. Firefighters evacuated the building and discovered smoke and a small fire in the lower level of the building. They quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the building. 

There is no word on any injuries at this time - or estimated cost of damages. News 18 will have the latest updates on this story as we know more.

