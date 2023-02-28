Late-night rubber mixing fire at Banbury Place in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - No one is hurt after a late-night tire fire took place at a rubber mixing facility in Eau Claire.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Rescue Facebook page, fire crews were dispatched at 10:40 PM Monday night after reports of a fire in a rubber mixer. Firefighters evacuated the building and discovered smoke and a small fire in the lower level of the building. They quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the building.
There is no word on any injuries at this time - or estimated cost of damages. News 18 will have the latest updates on this story as we know more.