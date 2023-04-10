Law enforcement from across Wisconsin join Barron County community in remembering officers lost in the line of duty

BARRON (WQOW) - On Monday, communities across Wisconsin gathered to remember two officers shot and killed in the line of duty this weekend.
People gathered to honor Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel in the place they swore to protect. A procession of law enforcement from across the state escorted the two fallen officers home all the way from Minnesota, where they were taken Monday morning for autopsies.
Flashing blue lights filled the area, and hundreds of people lined the streets with tears and hands over hearts, all to remember two lives lost too soon.
Officer Emily Breidenbach loved her job at the Chetek Police Department. Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis said the 32-year-old had a "remarkable" compassion for the community and for the children of the community of Chetek.
Officer Hunter Scheel of Cameron was just 23-years-old. He graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December and had been with the department for a year.
Shortly before Monday's procession, their law enforcement community held an emotional press conference. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said this is a tight-knit community, especially within law enforcement.
It's been nearly 30 years since the area has lost an officer in the line of duty. Sheriff Fitzgerald emphasized that tragedies like this are difficult for the entire community.
"There is bad in the world, there is too much bad in the world. That is why I'm thankful for officers like Hunter and officers like Emily and all of the law enforcement in Barron County," Fitzgerald said.
Processing such a tragedy is especially difficult for those who worked with officers Breidenbach and Scheel every day.
"It has also made a direct impact on the entire community. Through this unfortunate series of events, I understand the community is also grieving," said Chief Adam Steffen of the Cameron Police Department.
"The amount of support has been very overwhelming. Thank you," Chief Ambrozaitis said. "I also want to ask the public to give my department time to grieve and time to spend with their families. Chetek will be back and we will pull through this and we will be Emily-strong."
Now, the bodies of Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel are under an honor watch until they are laid to rest. Meaning an officer is by their side at all times.