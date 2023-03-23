Law enforcement looking to check on welfare of 14-year-old possibly last seen in Eau Claire

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - Law enforcement in Sawyer County are looking for a teen they want to check the welfare of.
Officials say that Lucas L. Hebbe was possibly last seen at a Greyhound bus stop in Eau Claire within the last few weeks.
They do not think he is in danger, and said they believe he is heading to Nevada "to stay with an unknown relative."
"It is not believed that he is in any danger nor is he of any threat. It is simply a welfare check of his status at this time," the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
They asked anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amanda Reed at 715-634-5213.