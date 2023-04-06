Law enforcement search for stolen blue Fiat, driver who led them on high-speed chase

(WQOW) - Law enforcement are searching for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase in a car they say is stolen.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, they were called for mutual aid from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning.
Deputies were trying to stop a blue 2014 Fiat they say is stolen. In Trempealeau County deputies found the vehicle on Highway 10 near Alvestad Road and reinitiated the pursuit, with speeds reaching over 100 mph.
Officials said that spikes were deployed on Highway 10 at Missell Road, but they were not successful, and the pursuit was terminated east of Eleva.
The driver is described as a white male in his 30s with short, partly balding hair. Officials said his passenger i a white female with brown hair.
Any information with information is encouraged to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.