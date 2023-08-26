League of Women Voters celebrate women's equality day

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Saturday was Women's Equality Day, which marks the anniversary of when the 19th amendment was adopted.
The day was celebrated by the League of Women Voters in Menomonie with an event that included raffle drawings, music, refreshments, and even a guest panel with four women in leadership roles to share their experiences.
The panel included Connie Russell of the Eau Claire County Board, President Rachel Henderson of the Menomonie Area School Board, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf, and Kathleen MacFerran, a Certified Trainer for the Center for Nonviolent Communication.
The theme for the celebration was equal means equal, which is something that is important to the League of Women Voters area President Ellen Ochs.
"You have to stand up for yourself to be equal, and the other person has to let you do that," said Ochs. "That's only fair."
Girl Scouts from around the area were also present, and they participated in activities to earn a 'Democracy' badge.
This year marks the 103rd anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.