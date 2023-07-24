Learning simple ways to save money and energy ahead of heatwave

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With upcoming temperatures forecasted in the 90's, Xcel Energy is offering simple tips for finding relief from the heat for cheap.
Xcel Energy spokesperson Chris Ouellette said there are multiple ways for people to keep cool at a low cost.
She said keeping interior doors open allows cold air to keep flowing. Using a box fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day will also help.
Speaking of fans, Ouellette said the use of ceiling fans keeps cold air circulating. She added one way people can get the most efficient use out of their ceiling fan comes from an unknown trick.
"When you run your ceiling fans, run those in the counter-clockwise direction which is opposite of what we do in the winter because what that does is it circulates the cool air from the bottom of the room to the top," Ouellette said.
If you do plan to run the air conditioner for an extended period of time, Ouellette said there are ways to keep your energy bill costs low. One way is turning off the lights when you're not home. Another is closing blinds to block out sunlight to naturally lower room temperatures.