Leinenkugel's Disc Golf Course coming soon to Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The new disc golf course that will be opening up in Chippewa Falls, now has a name, and we know what it will feature.
Leinenkugel's is donating $25,000 over five years for the course in Casper Park, so it will be known as Leinenkugel's Disc Golf Course.
John Jimenez, the director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry for Chippewa Falls, said there will be a professionally designed 18-hole course, meant for those that are skilled, or looking for a challenge. There will also be a 6-hole handicap accessible course for those new to the game, or a warm-up to the larger course. Either way, Jimenez, said that the disc golf course is for everyone.
"It's a great way to get people out there, to be physical, to be active, to be competitive. At any age, any gender, anyone can come out there. Young, old, male, female. They can go out there, play, and have fun", said Jimenez.
There will be a ribbon cutting for opening day, though the exact date has not been announced. Jimenez said that they plan on opening both courses in the next couple of months.