Leinenkugel's employees picketing outside brewery: 'Tired of subpar wages'

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Employees of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls spent hours picketing outside the brewery on Monday.
"No one really wants to be out here, but they're tired of the subpar wages and we're looking to get a fair contract," said Dan Boley, a spokesperson for Teamsters Union Local 662.
Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer with Molson Coors, which owns Leinenkugel's, sent News 18 the following statement:
“We’ve made a competitive offer that exceeds local-market rates for similar unionized roles, and despite the circumstances, we’re hopeful for a resolution that benefits everyone. In the meantime, we don’t expect an impact to our product supply at retail.”