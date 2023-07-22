Let's Paint the Town festival takes over downtown Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Vendors lined the streets of Menomonie Saturday for the third annual Let's Paint the Town event.
"It's a great day. Lots of traffic, lots of people, lots of fun," Phil Lyons, executive director of Downtown Menomonie said.
The event transformed Menomonie's downtown into a street fair.
"Off the main drag of downtown today there is the Let's Paint the Town event which is a multifaceted event," Mike Stewart, President of Downtown Menomonie said. "Vendors on the street selling wares, there is a food court for people to eat, there is entertainment. It is actually the closest thing we have to a street fair in Menomonie."
"We have about 100 vendors, including the food vendors, and they are selling a wonderful variety of items," Let's Paint the Town organizer Sylvia Gengenbach said.
In addition to the vendors, Let's Paint the Town also includes a farmers market, bounce houses, activities for kids, and a performance by Chris Kroeze in the evening.
The free, one-day festival is all about supporting local businesses and bringing the community together.
"When we began thinking about this event three years ago, one of the goals was to help small businesses throughout the community as well as downtown," Gengenbach said.
Dan Erickson is a Menomonie resident and said the event is a good opportunity for businesses in the area.
"It's a great opportunity for vendors to show what they do and the crafts they make," Erickson said. "I think it's really important, especially small town businesses, because if we don't support them they're going to go by the wayside and we really need to support the 'mom and pops.'"
"The more traffic that downtown draws, it makes the businesses more vibrant, and it makes economic development," Lyons said.
If you missed this year, Let's Paint the Town will be back.
"We start planning next week for next year, and we plan to make it bigger and better," Gengenbach said.