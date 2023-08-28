Lexi Hastings carries on mother's legacy as Menomonie tennis coach

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie tennis is in the Hastings' blood.
Wendy Hastings put the program on the map, first as a player. She was the first Menomonie High School student to make it to the state tournament.
From there, she went on to lead the Mustangs' girls tennis program for 38 years. In her career, she racked up more than 440 dual meet wins, sent more than 50 players to the state tournament, worked tirelessly to improve the high school's tennis courts and never cut a player from the team.
One of her many state qualifiers was her daughter Lexi.
"It was just how I grew up was playing tennis," Lexi said. "This was her baby, the Menomonie tennis program. She just had so much love for everybody that went through it and she absolutely loved coaching this team."
But in 2021, Wendy was diagnosed with cancer. She continued to coach while undergoing chemotherapy with the same strength as ever.
"She didn't relay the negatives onto us at all," Mustangs JV coach Kierce Hemauer said. "She was very positive about everything."
Sadly, in May of 2022, Wendy lost her battle with cancer at the age of 62.
After her passing, the plan was to pass the torch.
"This was always kind of my dream and I knew I wanted to make it work," Lexi said.
In 2023, everything came full circle for Lexi. In August, she began her first season as Menomonie's varsity girls tennis head coach.
Some current players and coaches within the program were lucky enough to learn from Wendy.
"Wendy was the reason that I came out for tennis," senior captain Sam Jacobsen said.
After working with both Wendy and Lexi, the similarities between the two are striking.
"They both bring so much positivity and light up anywhere they come into," Jacobsen said.
"They bring a lot of energy to practice," fellow senior captain Emma Dean said. "There's never a day where they come to practice and are bummed to be there."
"The big laugh," Hemauer said. "When I see her laugh like that, I'm like that's her mom. Totally."
Wendy always had one message that stuck with everyone in the program.
"Always have fun, that was the biggest thing," Hemauer said.
Beyond the wins and losses, Lexi's mission is to keep the same spirit.
"That's my main goal, is for everyone to be laughing and smiling and having fun," Lexi said. "I want them to tie tennis with fun memories."
From one generation to the next, Menomonie tennis seems to be in good hands with a Hastings at the helm.
"It honestly means the world to me that I'm able to do this, it would just bring the biggest smile to her face," Lexi said. "This is our baby now, and we're gonna protect it at all costs."
Lexi has led the Mustangs to a strong 10-3 start to the fall 2023 season. She hopes to coach tennis for the rest of her life, hopefully in Menomonie, just like her mom.
Menomonie High School will continue to honor Wendy by inducting her into its Athletic Hall of Fame on September 23.