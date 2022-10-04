LGBTQ+ WI Legislative candidates fundraising in Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A local Wisconsin Assembly hopeful is participating in an event with candidates for the state legislature who identify as LGBTQ+.
It's hosted by the LGBTQ+ Coalition with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and features 67th District candidate Jason Bennett, among others from across the state. Bennet told News 18 LGBTQ rights are being threatened at the state level, and said diversity is important in Madison and here in the Chippewa Valley.
"LGBTQ representation is important for this area because it is identified very frequently as a friendly area and a pro LBGTQ area, but then we don't have a lot of elected officials who identify as LGBTQ+," said Bennett. "But representation really matters because when you're part of a marginalized group, you bring a different perspective to it than someone who is an ally, even the best ally."
Bennett has been campaigning along with his husband, Dan Hardy, who is running for WI District 23. Both candidates said they have always been politically active, but decided to run for office to ensure protections for transgender youth and marriage equality.
Hardy is running as a write in candidate, because he noticed there was no Democratic bid for District 23, and has been especially concerns for federal marriage protections after comments from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
"He said that marriage equality is likely going to be something that's considered next and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, who knows a number of people who are married, as a married LGBTQ+ individual myself, I felt like I had to make sure there was an option," said Hardy.
Click here if you're interested in attending Tuesday's event.